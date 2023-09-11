Ukrainian troops use at least four drones to attack apartment blocks in Energodar

MELITOPOL, September 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops used at least four drones to attack apartment blocks in the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region, a spokesman for the local emergencies services said on Monday.

"At about 5:30 p.m. Moscow time, Ukrainian forces attacked multi-storey apartment blocks in Energodar with drones. One of these buildings houses a migration office. The attack was staged with the use of at least four unmanned aerial vehicles. One of them was destroyed in mid-air. Information about casualties and damages is being verified," he said.