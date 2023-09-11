Grossi 'not telling the whole story' about depleted uranium weapons — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. It is unacceptable that the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mr. Rafael Grossi, voluntarily or involuntarily glosses over certain aspects of the problem of depleted uranium munitions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said on her Telegram channel.

She drew attention to Grossi's statement that the use of depleted uranium ammunition does not lead to significant radiological consequences.

"Mr. Grossi is, of course, right in saying that there are no significant radiological consequences from the standpoint of 'nuclear safety.' It's likewise obvious, though, that he is not telling the whole story. This keeping the problem quiet, voluntary or involuntary, is unacceptable," Zakharova emphasized.

She recalled that depleted uranium, a heavy metal, was extremely dangerous for humans and the environment in terms of chemical toxicity.

"Especially when it is used as part of munitions, which, when used produce extremely toxic aerosols," Zakharova pointed out.

"It is deplorable that Mr. Grossi did not supplement his comment with the acknowledgement that while penetrating the armor the depleted uranium rod heats up and can ignite. Even worse in this sense are the effects of the depleted uranium shaped charge’s liner," she added. "Perhaps this is beyond Mr. Grossi's expertise as head of the IAEA. This question should be addressed to chemists, who will tell us about the harmful effects of heavy metal accumulation on the environment and human health.