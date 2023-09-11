Dialogue with West currently pointless, but Russia hopes to resume it in future — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Pursuing a dialogue with Western countries is currently a pointless exercise and there is hardly any possibility of influencing Western politicians at the moment, but Russia hopes for the resumption of such a dialogue in the future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the RBC TV channel.

When asked whether Moscow still has any "smart power" mechanisms left in its diplomatic toolkit with which to influence the West, the Kremlin spokesman said: "It is hardly possible now to influence [it] in any way; we have no direct channels for dialogue."

"This dialogue [with the West] is now pointless because there is no one there who is currently prepared to absorb any kind of argument," Peskov pointed out. He added: "All things change with time, and we hope that with time the necessary conditions for resuming this dialogue will be created."

According to Peskov, European capitals are now "in the grip of the virus of rampant, frenzied Russophobia," and as well are "affected by a lack of sovereignty and are under serious pressure from Washington." In addition, according to the Kremlin spokesman, Europe is suffering from "a certain deficit of leaders who are prepared to step beyond the bounds of the rigid command system established by NATO." "Although there are still such leaders in Europe who maintain political clear-headedness, but, unfortunately, they are few and far between," Peskov pointed out.

"The priority task for us now is not to mend our relationship with Europe, but rather to carry out the tasks we have set for ourselves. Both in terms of the special military operation and in terms of the domestic development of our country," the spokesman concluded.