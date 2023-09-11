Russian Central Election Commission starts preparations for presidential election

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Russian Central Election Commission started preparations for the presidential election that is scheduled for March of next year, said Ella Pamfilova, the commission’s chairwoman.

"We have already started preparations for the next [presidential] campaign. We have been laying the groundwork brick by brick for a long time," she said at a news conference dedicated to the elections that took place on the single voting day recently.

Pamfilova said the CEC is focused on making sure that "this most important political event goes off properly".

The CEC chairwoman said that the commission is carrying out digitalization, developing new platforms and improving procedures.

"This is to make the next campaign run better than the previous one," she stated.

The CEC chairwoman said that she was talking about informal preparations for the presidential campaign.

"Formally, the presidential campaign will be announced by about mid-December," she said.