Moscow cautions Seoul against sending weapons directly or indirectly to Kiev — diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russia cautions South Korea against sending weapons directly or indirectly to Kiev, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s First Asian Department Georgy Zinovyev told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We are closely watching trends in Seoul’s attitude to the Ukraine crisis and we caution [it] against making any reckless decisions to supply Kiev with weapons or military hardware directly or indirectly which would crash out relationship," the diplomat said.

According to Zinovyev, Russia still hews to the position that South Korea "is not sending lethal weapons to Ukraine, limiting itself to the provision of economic and humanitarian aid to it."

"Seoul has repeatedly given its assurances, both publicly and in communication with us at various levels, that this position remains unchanged, while reports by Western media about a deal between the United States and South Korea to send ammunition to the Kiev regime are not true," the diplomat concluded.