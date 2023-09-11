Russian forces destroy Ukrainian military facilities in Kherson region

GENICHESK, September 11. /TASS/. Battlegroup Dnieper destroyed several military facilities of the Ukrainian army in Kherson region and a sabotage and reconnaissance group near the Antonovka Bridge during the past week, a spokesman for the local emergencies services said.

"While Ukrainian militants continue terrorizing the civilian population and destroying infrastructure in settlements in the left-bank part of Kherson region, during the week, Russian forces wiped out military facilities of the Ukrainian army, including a munitions depot, a mortar unit near the settlement of Veletenskoye, a control post of a territorial defense brigade and a hangar with motor vehicles, and a sabotage and reconnaissance group near the Antonovka Bridge," he said.

Apart from that, Russian forces destroyed an automobile with several drones, two barracks, a self-propelled artillery system near the settlement of Inzhenernoye, a place of temporary deployment and positions of Ukrainian troops near Olgovka, three M777 howitzers, and a munitions depot near Tyaginka.