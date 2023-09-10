Washington, Brussels’ plans to hamper elections in Russia failed — lower house speaker

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Washington and Brussels spared no effort to break down elections in Russia, in particular in its new regions, speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.

"Washington and Brussels did their utmost to frustrate these elections: provocative acts, intimidation and shelling attacks by the Kiev regime. But their plans have failed. Security of voters was ensured and the voting was open, honest, and competitive," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Single voting day elections were held throughout Russia on September 8-10. The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions took part for the first time. The DPR and LPR elected their parliaments, which will elect heads of these republics in line with their constitutions. More than 4,000 election campaigns were held in 85 territories of Russia. Direct elections of top officials took place in 21 regions, and elections of local legislative bodies, in 20 territories.

Russia’s new regions demonstrated high voter turnout. In the Donetsk People’s Republic it exceeded 76%, in the Lugansk People’s Republic it was 72.5%, and more than 66 and 65% in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, respectively.