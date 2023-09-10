West’s attempts to flirt with terrorists to end up badly — Russian security official

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Western countries are trying to flirt with terrorists in their selfish interests but this will come to a sad end, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yury Kokov said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to Kokov, such attempts become obvious when comparing the maps of proven reserves of natural resources and "the West-initiated armed conflicts and large-scale terrorist activities in various parts of the world."

He noted that countries, which defend their sovereignty and independence and don’t want to depend on the United States, the United Kingdom and other Western countries, are declared ‘sponsors of terrorism’ and are subject to tough sanction pressure.

"But looking back at the history of the development of terrorism, it can be said quite confidently that flirting with terrorists and trying to control them never bring about anything good and often backfire on their patrons," he added.