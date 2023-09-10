Russia stays committed to agreements on fighting terrorism - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia is committed to all of its international obligations on fighting terrorism, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yury Kokov said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

He stressed that Moscow has always been calling for consolidating efforts of the entire international community in fighting terrorism and extremism, for developing cooperation on various aspects of anti-terrorist activities, for strengthening the United Nations’ central role in elaborating and implementing principles and approaches in this sphere.

"Despite the existing difficulties, our country stays committed to its obligations concerning the implementation of resolutions of the UN Security Council and its relevant committees, anti-terrorism agreements and accords reached within other international structures and organizations," he said.

According to Kokov, Russian armed forces continue helping Syria fight against terrorist groups. "In general, it is absolutely obvious today that the world needs to renew conditions for ensuring global security, which includes problems linked with international anti-terrorist cooperation," he added.