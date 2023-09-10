Russia-India contacts to continue at highest level — Lavrov

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. Contacts at the highest levels between Moscow and New Delhi will continue and detailed plans will be announced later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following the G20 summit.

"High-level contacts between Russia and India will, of course, continue. However, I assure you that when the President of Russia [Vladimir Putin] and the Prime Minister of India [Narendra] Modi agree on the next such meeting, this will be announced," he said.

Lavrov added that the Group of Twenty (G20) conference will give a significant boost for reform of both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Trade Organization (WTO). "The summit will provide a very serious boost, a positive impetus, to efforts to reform both the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization, which is also directly written down, by efforts that have been artificially, I emphasize it again, restrained by the US and their allies," the minister said.