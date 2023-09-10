Observers reported 143 problems at polling stations across Russia

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. By the time the second day of the three-day vote in Russia was over on Saturday evening, observers reported about 143 deviations from the so-called golden standard at polling stations in Russian regions, the chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s commission for public control of voting Alyona Bulgakova has told reporters.

"Volunteer call center operators of the election monitoring situation room engaged in 10,600 calls with members of mobile groups overseeing the vote in Russian regions. By now, observers have reported 143 deviations from the golden standard - the set of rules for organizing the voting process," Bulgakova said.

She said that 78 reported violations were not confirmed.

"A total of 16 were confirmed, however, and 11 of them have already been fixed. A total of 49 reports are now being processed," she said.

Bulgakova explained to TASS that observers report incidents, which they view as a possible violation. Deviations from the golden standard are formally not an electoral violation.

"Violations are a legal category, and any violation should be recognized as such by relevant authorities," the official added.

Elections in Russian regions within the framework of the single voting day are running from September 8 to 10. The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions are taking part for the first time. Elections at various levels are to be held in 85 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, including direct elections of top officials in 21 regions, and elections of deputies to legislative bodies in 20 constituent entities.