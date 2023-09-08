Voter turnout in Kherson region exceed 58% after first day of voting

GENICHESK, September 8. /TASS/. The voter turnout at the elections to local legislatures in the Kherson Region exceeded 58% after the first day of voting, chairperson of the regional election commission Marina Zakharova said on Friday.

"Today, the voter turnout at the election to the Kherson Region Duma (legislature - TASS) was 58.42% I want to say that the turnout is increasing and this is good. People continue coming to polling stations," she said.

Single voting day elections are being held throughout Russia on September 8-10. The Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions are taking part for the first time. More than 4,000 election campaigns are held in 85 territories of Russia. Direct elections of top officials are taking place in 21 regions, and elections of local legislative bodies, in 20 territories.