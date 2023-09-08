French Foreign Ministry tries to hold Russia responsible for Kiev's crimes — embassy

PARIS, September 8. /TASS/. The French Foreign Ministry echoes the Kiev authorities’ rhetoric following the strike on the market in Konstantinovka in its attempts to blame Russia for the crimes that in reality were committed by the Ukrainian military, the Russian embassy in Paris said in response to a commentary by the French Foreign Ministry.

"The French Foreign Ministry continues to clone outrageous fake news against Russia, trying to absolutely unjustifiably hold it responsible for the war crimes that in reality were committed by the regime in Kiev. In doing so it does not bother to check the facts, but merely repeats Kiev's lies. Such an irresponsible position of the French authorities cannot but evoke the strongest condemnation, because, as independent experts have already confirmed with certainty, the attack on the market in Konstantinovka was carried out from the territory controlled by the Ukrainian military," the Russian embassy said in a statement.

The embassy cautioned the French diplomats against continuing to cover up the crimes of the current Ukrainian authorities and repeating their charges without verifying the facts. The statement emphasized that such connivance with Kiev "gives it 'carte blanche' to repeat such bloody attacks in the future."

Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry in one of its statements containing condemnation of the Russian Armed Forces’ strikes on the territory of Ukraine mentioned the attack on the market in Konstantinovka, which left 16 dead and 34 injured. The French Foreign Ministry argued that Russia had deliberately attacked the market and accused Moscow of committing war crimes. In the meantime, a number of Russian Telegram channels, as well as a journalist of Germany’s Bild newspaper, Julian Roepke, analyzed images from the CCTV cameras at the scene of the events to conclude that the strike was carried out from the Kiev-controlled territory.