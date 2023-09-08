Russia countering Western bid to link global economic woes, Ukraine at G20 — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia is working closely with all countries at the G20 to counter Western attempts to link global economic and humanitarian issues with the Ukraine conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement ahead of the event, at which Moscow will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We have been working closely with all G20 countries with a view to debunking the Western myth of Russian 'aggressiveness,' fighting attempts to link the humanitarian and economic problems facing the world exclusively to the Ukraine conflict," the Russian Foreign Ministry said as it accused the United States of fueling the conflict to the detriment of common European security and the prospects for steady social and economic progress on the Eurasian continent.

According to the Russian diplomatic agency, Washington has repeatedly sought to field-test a policy line that emphasizes pitting countries and partners against each other in order to ignite wars and conflicts or weaken their geopolitical rivals and create simmering tensions at flashpoints along their borders.

New Delhi will play host to the G20 summit on September 9-10, which will be held in an in-person, onsite format. The leaders of all G20 countries and nine other states (Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates) have been invited to attend.