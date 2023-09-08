Packing G20 agenda full of security issues 'counterproductive' — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Attempts to force-feed the topics of peace and security into the Group of Twenty’s agenda threaten to undermine its overall effectiveness, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Attempts to artificially, and more importantly, selectively, fill the agenda with issues of peace and security, to focus the discussion on confrontational topics are counterproductive and are nothing but a recycling of the organization’s past thinking," it said. "Such actions run counter to the approved socio-economic mandate of the Group of Twenty and carry the risk of it losing its decision-making ability due to growing disagreements between member nations and the lack of progress on its major areas of activity."

According to the ministry, Russia places "great importance on giving a proper assessment to the global geopolitical situation, the Ukrainian crisis and other armed conflicts, the necessary conditions for restoring peace, stability, and the supremacy of international law on the basis of the United Nations’ central role."

"We are convinced that the Group of Twenty should make decisions only on a consensus basis, i.e. when none of its members has any objections," the ministry stressed. "We pay priority attention to efforts toward reaching constructive agreements, which take into account the interests of all member countries, on the basis of the above-mentioned principle, and to restoring an atmosphere of trust and cooperation within the forum."

Russia has consistently stated how important it is to depoliticize the negotiating process within the G20. "It must focus on its direct commitments to revive the global economy and achieve sustainable development," the ministry added.