DONETSK, September 8. /TASS/. More than 600 polling stations have been opened across the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as the three-day voting period kicks off to elect regional legislators and municipal councilors in the new Russian region, the DPR election commission told TASS.

"[In-person voting] is available at 615 polling centers," the commission said.

Russia’s nationwide Single Voting Day falls on September 10 in 2023. The DPR, the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will participate in it for the first time since joining Russia. In particular, the DPR will elect 90 members of the regional People’s Council (legislative assembly) and 435 councilors in 20 municipal districts.

On August 31-September 7, early voting on a mobile, house-to-house basis was held in outlying areas of the region where the ongoing hostilities precluded holding in-person voting at fixed polling stations. Also, on September 1-4 citizens formally registered in the DPR but actually living in other regions of Russia due to the hostilities were given the opportunity to cast their votes at any one of 329 extraterritorial polling stations set up in 81 Russian regions. The early voting turnout for electing regional legislators and municipal councilors was 45.43% and 45.78%, respectively.