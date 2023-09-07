Russia requests UNSC meeting on Nord Stream explosions for September 26

UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Coincil on the topic of explosions at Nord Stream gas pipelines on September 26, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN, said on his Telegram channel.

"We requested an open meeting of the UN Security Council for September 26 - the anniversary of explosions at Nord Stream [pipeline]. We will continue bringing the Westerns to the light," the diplomat said.

On September 26, 2022, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline strings. On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG, the pipeline operator, reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case based on charges of international terrorism.