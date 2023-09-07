Russian Emergencies Ministry to invite BRICS partners to join security exercise in 2024

DURBAN /South Africa/, September 7. /TASS/. Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry will hold a joint exercise with BRICS member-countries next year in Kubinka near Moscow, the director of the ministry's department of educational and scientific and technical activities, Alexander Bondar, has said.

"Russia is to take over as BRICS chair next year. One of the brightest events which we invite all BRICS member-countries to visit and take part in is the business and active training program on the sidelines of show Comprehensive Security-2024, which will be held in Kubinka near Moscow in late May - early June 2024," Bondar told the media during an event in South Africa.

Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov is on a working visit to the South African city of Durban with a delegation on September 7-8. A meeting of the working group on emergency prevention and elimination will be held on Friday on the sidelines of BRICS.