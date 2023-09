DHAKA, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Kalam Abdul Momen in Dhaka.

"Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Kalam Abdul Momen," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

This is Lavrov's first visit to Bangladesh. He is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the two-day visit.