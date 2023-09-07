Lavrov arrives on his first ever visit to Bangladesh

DHAKA, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday arrived on his first ever visit to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

The flight carrying Russia’s top diplomat from Indonesia where he took part in the East Asia Summit has landed at Dhaka Shahjalal International Airport, according to a TASS reporter. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing that meetings with Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen are on Lavrov’s itinerary.

The two countries’ officials will discuss the bilateral relationship and prospects for its development as well as pressing regional and global issues, the Russian foreign policy agency said.

Lavrov last met with his Bangladeshi counterpart on the sidelines of an international conference in Tashkent in July 2021.