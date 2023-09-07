DONETSK, September 7. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces lost at least 20 servicemen in fruitless attacks on Novodonetskoye, DPR, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin’s advisor Yan Gagin told TASS.

"Ukrainian casualties near Novodonetskoye are serious - about 20 people [killed]," Gagin said.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian army undertook at least four attempts to breach Russian defense in this area, but these attempts were thwarted by intensive artillery fire.

On Tuesday, Gagin told TASS that, in the previous 2 days, Ukrainian forces lost up to 100 personnel near Novodonetskoye.