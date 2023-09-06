Experts from USA, Germany, other countries to observe election in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, September 6. /TASS/. International experts from Argentina, Germany, Mexico, Serbia, the United States and other countries will observe the voting in the Zaporozhye Region on September 8, 9 and 10, Galina Katyushchenko, Chairwoman of the Zaporozhye Region Election Commission, told reporters on Wednesday.

"On the unified day of voting and during the multi-day voting we expect the arrival of international experts from the United States, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, Serbia and other countries. We are ready to host everyone; please come and see how everything is going here," Katyushchenko said.

"The Public Chamber of the Zaporozhye Region as well as representatives of political parties have submitted their observers, who will monitor the electoral process," she added.

In September 2023, residents from the Zaporozhye Region will elect 40 deputies to the legislative assembly of the region as well as deputies in 16 municipalities for the first time since becoming a part of the Russian Federation.