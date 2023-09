DONETSK, September 5. /TASS/. A shell hit a kindergarten in Donetsk as Ukraine was bombarding the city, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said.

"As a result of shelling of the Kuibyshevsky District, an enemy round came right into Kindergarten No. 191 on Zoologicheskaya Street," he said on Telegram.

On Tuesday morning, four people were wounded in the Kirovsky District of Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.