Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Yemeni ambassador discuss political situation in republic

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Yemeni Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed Salem Al-Wahishi discussed the military-political and humanitarian situation in the republic in light of the monthly consideration of the issue by the UN Security Council, according to a report published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website on the results of the meeting.

"During the talk, views on the current military-political and humanitarian situation in Yemen were exchanged in light of the monthly consideration of this issue in the UN Security Council," the ministry pointed out.

The Foreign Ministry noted that during the conversation, the sides "emphasized the importance of coordinating international efforts aimed at resuming movement toward a long-term political settlement mediated by the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg."

"The Yemeni side noted the demand for food aid provided by Russia through the UN World Food Program," the Ministry concluded.

The meeting was held at the request of the Yemeni side.

In Yemen, the confrontation between the country's military and supporters of the Ansar Allah (Houthis) rebel movement has been going on since August 2014. It entered its most active phase after a coaltion led by Saudi Arabia invaded the country in March 2015. In February 2023, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Yemen had a real opportunity to move towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.