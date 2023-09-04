No signals from Ukraine about possibility of talks — presidential aide

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet received any signals from Kiev negotiations might be possible, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on TV Channel One.

"It takes two to negotiate. So far there have been no signals from the other side about the possibility of negotiations. We have not seen this," Ushakov said on the sidelines of Russian-Turkish talks in Sochi.

Ushakov answered in the negative when asked whether Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had conveyed anything to the Russian side after his visit to Kiev.