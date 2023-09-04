Lavrov to visit Bangladesh soon — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will soon pay a visit to Bangladesh, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told the Valdai international discussion club.

"We are flying tomorrow to another event in this region - the East Asia Summit in Indonesia, in Jakarta, where Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov will participate as the head of our delegation.

Then our journey will continue in New Delhi at the G20 summit, and on our way we will also stop by for the first visit in the history of Russia, at least for the minister, to Bangladesh," the diplomat pointed out.

"Indeed, we have big events and challenges ahead of us, but we are ready to deal with them successfully. Besides, we have a lot to offer to Asia, and Asia has a lot to offer us," Rudenko added.