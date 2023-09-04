Russian-Chinese ties hit highest point since Soviet times, senior Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Beijing have blossomed to reach the highest point since the Soviet times, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Our relations with China have been steady for a very long time, several decades. What is happening in our relations with China now is probably the period when they are at their highest point in the history of Russian-Chinese and Soviet-Chinese relations," he said.

Rudenko also noted the rapid development of cooperation with India.

"Last year our supplies of energy resources to India effectively became the main factor of India's energy independence," he said. "Our Indian friends intend to continue to actively cooperate with us on oil, food and many other issues".

In addition, the senior diplomat said Russia always sought to develop ties with Asia as its strategic goal, not in pursuit of some temporary solutions.