Grain deal termination not affecting global food markets — Putin

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Termination of the grain deal has not affected the situation in international food markets and prices continue declining, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference after talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"It is obvious that termination of deal implementation has not affected global food markets, I would like to particularly stress it, irrespective of what is said in this regard. Grain prices continue declining; there is no physical shortage of food. Problems are in place with its fair distribution, that’s true. But this is not related at all to the so-called grain deal," Putin said.

Russia "does not see anything surprising in it," the President stressed. "This is because the share of, say, Ukraine as part of the global grain export was 5% and remained the same, and will decline in current conditions," he added.