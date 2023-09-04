Russian units foil Ukrainian attempts to advance near Verbovoye, Urozhaynoye — acting head

DONETSK, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces thwart Ukrainian attempts to advance near the settlements of Urozhaynoye and Verbovoye, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said.

"If we take the South Donetsk area, including the intersection with the Zaporozhye Region, the enemy was most active in the Rabotino - Verbovoye area, as well as in the Priyutnoye - Urozhaynoye area. And the enemy slightly changed the accent. But now most of the activity is to the west of Verbovoye and to the east of Urozhaynoye in order to move further, to the main line. <...> Our units are suppressing these attempts," Pushilin said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

He pointed out that all Russian positions on this part of the front were held.

Earlier, Yan Gagin, a military analyst and an adviser to the acting DPR head, told TASS that the Ukrainian army was forming a group of troops to change the main direction of the attack from Urozhaynoye to Novodonetskoye and Oktyabrskoye in the DPR.