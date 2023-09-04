Ukrainian forces fire over 30 shells at settlements of Kherson Region's left bank

GENICHESK, September 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 30 shells from barrel artillery at Novaya Kakhovka and other settlements of the Kherson Region overnight, regional operational services told reporters.

"During the night, the Kiev regime continued shelling civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Vasilyevka, Krynki and Golaya Prystan, firing a total of 30 shells from barrel artillery. Civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure are specified," he said.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian forces fired 44 shells from barrel artillery at the settlements of Alyoshki, Dnepryany, Kazachiy Lageri, Korsunka, Peschanovka.