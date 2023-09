DONETSK, September 4. /TASS/. A man was killed in a bombardment by Ukrainian troops in western Donetsk, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said.

"According to additional information, during the evening shelling of the Petrovsky District, a man born in 1951 was killed on Shestakova Street," the mayor said on his Telegram channel.

According to the regional mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC), 155mm artillery was used.