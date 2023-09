MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Mali’s Interim President Colonel Assimi Goita has received a Russian delegation led by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov to discuss bilateral defense and security cooperation, the Maliweb news website said

They also discussed security situation in Sahel, the report said. As Yevkurov traveled across the region, he also visited Burkina Faso earlier this week, meeting with the country’s president, Ibrahim Traore.