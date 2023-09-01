Work on organizing free grain supplies from Russia to Africa begins, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Practical work on free supplies of Russian grain to six African countries has already begun, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"By the way, speaking of food security, practical work on the implementation of free deliveries of Russian grain, announced by President [Vladimir] Putin at the Russia-Africa summit, to the six most needy African countries is now being organized," the top diplomat said at a meeting with students and faculty of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Lavrov specified that Russia plans to deliver up to 50,000 tons of grain to each state. "In addition, we will also pay for the overhead costs of delivering this free cargo," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum that Moscow was ready to supply grain free of charge to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Eritrea in the coming months.