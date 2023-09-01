Uzbekistan enjoys well-deserved authority on world stage — Putin

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the country's Independence Day, according to a congratulatory message published on the Kremlin website.

"The successes achieved by your country in economic and social development are well known. Uzbekistan enjoys well-deserved authority in the world arena and plays a significant role in addressing topical issues on the international agenda," the message said.

The Russian head of state pointed out that relations between the countries are successfully developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, and the interaction between Moscow and Tashkent in the CIS, the SCO, the UN and other multilateral structures "is bringing good results." "I am confident that through this consistent cooperation we will continue to gradually build up constructive bilateral ties in all spheres for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interests of strengthening regional security and stability," Putin pointed out.

Putin wished his Uzbek counterpart good health and success, and all citizens of Uzbekistan peace and prosperity.