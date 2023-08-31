Russian MFA praises cooperation with Beijing in ensuring law and order along border

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing successfully cooperate in ensuring law and order along their shared border, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the 27th meeting of the Joint Russian-Chinese Border Commission.

"The parties discussed a set of current issues related to the implementation of the November 9, 2006, agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the Russian-Chinese state border order," the statement reads. "Both parties pointed to successful cooperation in ensuing law and order along the shared border," the ministry added.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "effective cooperation between the relevant agencies facilitated efforts to keep the border situation calm."

In addition, the parties exchanged views on issues related to cooperation in the field of environmental protection, including the procedure for notification of plans to carry out engineering works to fortify the banks of border rivers.

"Given the growing cargo traffic between Russia and China, readiness was confirmed to further improve cross-border infrastructure and the efficiency of crossing points," the statement added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the meeting had taken place in a friendly and constructive atmosphere.