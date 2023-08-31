Grain deal important for global food security — Turkey’s Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Resumption of the grain deal is important to provide for food security, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the press conference after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Our effort [within the framework of grain deal restart] will continue. This agreement is critical for the global food security and for stability and peace in the Black Sea region," Fidan said.

Implementation of the grain deal, which anticipated Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports and normalization of Russian food and fertilizer exports to global markets, was terminated on July 17 because of non-performance of the portion related to Russia.