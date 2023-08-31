Lavrov tells top Turkish diplomat 'Zelensky formula' not viable

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he discussed the situation around Ukraine in detail with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and explained that the "Zelensky formula" simply was not workable.

"Naturally, we talked in detail about the situation in and around Ukraine, including the initiatives designed to promote the unacceptable, categorical and a priori hopeless so-called peace formula by [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky. We explained why it is impossible to rely on the efforts made on that track. There are attempts to use these efforts to replace any serious discussion on how to ensure equal and indivisible security which would prevent conflicts on European soil," the top Russian diplomat said at a press conference following talks with the Turkish foreign minister.

While addressing the G20 summit via video link in November 2022, Zelensky put forward a ten-point "plan to achieve peace." The document stipulates the need to ensure nuclear, food and energy security; carry out an "all-for-all" exchange of "detained persons"; and restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed earlier that Zelensky’s so-called peace plan was nothing more than another US-created manual on how to fuel the conflict in Europe. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, noted that Zelensky was making statements about a peaceful solution without taking the actual situation into account.