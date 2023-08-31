Informal Putin-Erdogan summit to take place in near future, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. An informal meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan oF Turkey will take place in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

"We have pointed out that bilateral relations are rapidly developing and an intensive and trust-based political dialogue is underway, particularly at the highest level, between President Putin and President Erdogan, who have communicated on a regular basis," Lavrov said. "Several telephone conversations and in-person meetings have taken place; another informal summit is expected to be held in the near future, where all aspects of our partnership will be considered," he noted.

"As for other issues that President Putin and President Erdogan will discuss, you know, it’s up to the presidents to outline their agenda," the top Russian diplomat added.