Lavrov offers Fidan to discuss issues to be reviewed during Putin’s meeting with Erdogan

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov offered his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to discuss issues that will be reviewed at the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Considering that presidents Putin and Erdogan prepare for their next meeting, I believe that we can review issues that will be up for their discussion in detail," the Russian Foreign Minister said during the talks with Fidan.

"Of course, in addition to the bilateral agenda, we have a very rich dialogue and practical cooperation on regional and international affairs. All this requires regular 'synchronization of watches,' and therefore I am certain that today’s meeting will be very useful and will make it possible to present high-quality recommendations for our leaders’ review," Lavrov concluded.