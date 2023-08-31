Australia renews anti-Russian sanctions imposed in 2014 — Home Affairs Department

SYDNEY, August 31. /TASS/. Australia has renewed its package of anti-Russian sanctions first introduced after Crimea’s reunification with Russia in 2014, the Department of Home Affairs told TASS.

The effect of "sanctions in respect of certain Russian nationals and plants was expanded amid the situation in Ukraine," the department said. The updated sanctions list contains enterprises and public organizations in Crimea, the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), as well as more than 100 Russian nationals, including Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov and others.

Restrictions were also imposed on the Almaz-Antey defense enterprise and certain other businesses and organizations.

The sanctions, renewed effective August 29, 2023 for an indefinite period, stipulate restrictions on the export of arms, access of Russian state-owned banks to Australia’s capital markets, and a ban on the export of goods and services intended for the use in Russian oil exploration and production (E&P) activities.

The Australian government has announced anti-Russian restrictions 25 times since March 2014. Canberra’s sanctions list comprises over 1,000 Russian nationals and more than 300 Russian companies.