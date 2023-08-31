Putin praises Russian-Kyrgyz relations based on strategic partnership

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov on the republic’s Independence Day, noting the successful development of bilateral relations in various spheres, according to the congratulatory message posted on the Kremlin’s website on Thursday.

"Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoyevich, please accept my hearty congratulations on the occasion of the Kyrgyz Republic’s national holiday, Independence Day. The relationships between our states are based on the principles of strategic partnership and alliance. We successfully develop bilateral cooperation in various spheres and interact constructively within the EAEU [the Eurasian Economic Union], the CSTO [the Collective Security Treaty Organization], the CIS [the Commonwealth of Independent States], the SCO [the Shanghai Cooperation Organization] and other multilateral structures," the message reads.

The efforts of further building up versatile ties between Russia and Kyrgyzstan fully meet the interests of the friendly peoples of both countries "and also help enhance security and stability in the Eurasian region," Putin stressed.

The Russian leader wished Japarov good health and success and Kyrgyz citizens happiness and prosperity.

Kyrgyzstan celebrates its national holiday, Independence Day, on August 31. The Central Asian country adopted its State Independence Declaration on August 31, 1991.