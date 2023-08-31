Hungary sees situation around Ukrainian crisis realistically — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Hungary’s leadership is quite realistic about the situation around the crisis in Ukraine and does not afraid to defend the country’s national interests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"Indeed, this is a very realistic analysis of the situation," he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One, commenting on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s statements on the situation around Ukraine.

"Hungary is the only country, which is not afraid to state openly and publicly its national interests as it sees them," he said, adding that it is quite evident that Hungary’s wellbeing depends on "healthy, normal ties with Russia.".