Aftermath of drone attack on Pskov airport cleared up — governor

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Specialists have completed dealing with the aftermath of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Pskov airport, Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on his Telegram channel.

"The airport was attacked by drones. The aftermath of the attack has been dealt with. There are no victims or those injured. All blazes have been localized. The damage is now being assessed by relevant agencies," the governor said.

He added that there was no panic in the city and thanked all residents for their composure.

Overnight on August 30, UAVs were used to carry out a massive attack on five regions in central Russia and the Pskov Region. As a result, a fire broke out at Pskov airport. The other Ukrainian UAVs were downed by air defense systems.