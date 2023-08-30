Seventh drone downed in borderline Bryansk Region in 24 hours, no casualties reported

BRYANSK, August 30. /TASS/. A seventh unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been downed by air defense systems in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region over the past 24 hours; no casualties or destruction have been reported, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"The air defense systems of Russia’s Defense Ministry have thwarted an attack by Ukrainian terrorists. Another fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle has been downed. There are no casualties or destruction. The emergency and rescue services are working on site," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Wednesday, six Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over Bryansk by air defense systems. Debris from a downed drone damaged the building of the regional Investigative Committee.