Bulgarian-Russian relations hit new low, says Russian ambassador

SOFIA, August 29. /TASS/. Relations between Bulgaria and Russia are at their lowest in the entire post-Soviet period, Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova said in an interview with TASS.

"Today, our bilateral relations are at their lowest level in the entire post-Soviet period. Official contact is purely situational, mostly unilateral. Bulgarian colleagues call me if they need something but typically ignore our calls. There is no exchange of views on current issues on the international agenda. Many politicians and mass media are trying to link everything negative in Bulgaria with Russia, blaming problems on the ‘strong Russian influence’ and trying to find a ‘Russian connection’ in criminal incidents. But this is all bogus, as it is simply an attempt to paint Russia in a negative light for Bulgarians. I think however that these efforts have failed so far. According to opinion polls, 65% of people have a positive attitude toward our country. The most effective medicine against this negative attitude is our shared history and it still works. Only time will tell if it will still be effective with the next generation," she said.

Lukoil problems

According to the diplomat, Bulgarian politicians are seeking "to squeeze" Russia out of areas of mutual interest, as can be seen in the example of Russia’s oil major Lukoil. "There is a question about Lukoil’s future operation in this country, although this topic is very complicated. <…> Lukoil’s share on the Bulgarian diesel market exceeds 70%. Its plant employs around 1,500 people and still more Bulgarians work for its affiliates. This most advanced and efficient systemic company in Bulgaria (Lukoil Neftohim Burgas - TASS) is facing certain problems now. I cannot be certain about the true intentions of the Bulgarian authorities but, obviously, they are seeking to hamper its operation, which is unwise," Mitrofanova said.

Set up in 1999, Lukoil Neftohim Burgas manufactures dozens of fuel types, as well as petrochemical and polymer products. Its investments in Bulgaria’s economy have amounted to 4.5 billion US dollars.

Uncertain future

Despite the personnel shortage, the Russian embassy and consular services have managed to work effectively, but the prospects for restoring full-scale tourist exchanges are murky, she noted.

"As for the Russian side, there are no problems with visas - we issue them as per usual, in line with our laws. Our Bulgarian colleagues have not imposed official restrictions, but due to logistics problems, the tourist flow has reduced considerably. Only about 90,000 Russians vacationed in Bulgaria last year, whereas this figure reached some 500,000 in the pre-Covid years. I don’t think that mass tourist exchanges are possible without direct air service. But we are living in a time of uncertainty and swift changes, so, it is difficult to look into the future. Naturally, as an EU and NATO member, Bulgaria will continue to stick to the positions of these political associations. And in global terms, the development of the geopolitical situation is what matters most," she added.