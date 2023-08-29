Ukrainian drone destroyed over Black Sea — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Kiev has attempted to attack Russian facilities with a drone, which was destroyed by a Russian plane over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry has told the media.

"Around noon Moscow time today, an attempt was foiled by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by one fixed-wing UAV on facilities in Russia. The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by a naval aviation plane over the Black Sea," the Defense Ministry said.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev tried to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on Russian territory. Air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian cruise missile in the air over the Black Sea off Crimea.