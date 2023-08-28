Legislative debate continues over bill on private military companies — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Legislative debate is continuing on the contents of a bill governing the status of private military companies (PMC) in Russia, with no consensus reached thus far on the concrete text of the draft legislation, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS on Monday.

"The work continues. But so far, it is too early to say anything concrete," said Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the Defense Committee in the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament.

"It is quite a relevant topic, so, we will be considering it," he said. "There are several points of view, however, in the relevant federal executive agencies."

According to Kartapolov, the situation surrounding the deployment of such PMC structures may change over time. "It is of principal importance to find their proper place within the legal framework," he added.

Earlier, Kartapolov said that the bill on PMCs required thorough consideration and would not be ready before the fall.