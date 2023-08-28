Ukrainian forces fire about 115 rounds at targets in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, August 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired about 115 rounds of munitions at population centers in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"A total of 14 mortar shells and ten grenades were fired at the Shebekino border checkpoint in the Shebekino Municipal District. Thirteen mortar shells were fired at the Bondarenkov farming community; the villages of Novaya Tavolzhanka and Sereda were hit with six mortar shells each; four mortar shells were fired at the village of Leninsky, three at the village of Belyanka and another three at the Pankov farming community," Gladkov specified.

According to the governor, five artillery shells were fired at the village of Solntsevka, Belgorod District, on August 27; seven artillery shells and five grenades hit the village of Shchetinovka. The outskirts of the farming communities of Stary and Plotvyanka in the Volokonovsky District came under mortar fire, with 12 and 24 projectiles fired at them, respectively.

Two mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Spodaryushino, Grayvoronsky District; a shrapnel munition was dropped on the village of Poroz by a drone. "No casualties or damage were reported in any of the population centers," the governor clarified.