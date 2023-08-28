Industrial facility suffers damage in Ukraine’s Poltava Region

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. An industrial facility has been damaged in Ukraine’s Poltava Region, regional administration head Dmitry Lunin said on Telegram.

According to him, "a production site has been completely destroyed at the facility." Lunin added that work was underway to remove the rubble. No further information about the facility is available.

Last night, air raid sirens went off in most regions of Ukraine, including the Poltava Region. Ukrainian media outlets also reported explosions in the city of Krivoy Rog in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.