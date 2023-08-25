Over 170 munitions, including cluster, fired by Ukrainian troops at DPR during day

DONETSK, August 25. /TASS/. As many as 174 munitions of various types were fired by Ukrainian troops at the Donetsk People’s Republics (DPR) during the day, killing two civilians, DPR’s acting head Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"The enemy fired 174 munitions from 122mm, 152mm and 155mm artillery systems, including of the cluster type, at our territory. <…> A woman born in 1948 was killed in Donetsk as a result of shelling with the use of cluster munitions. A man born in 1959 was killed in the settlement of Mineralnoye in the Ysinovaataya district," he wrote on his Telegram channel.